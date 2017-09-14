So much for Brexit claims

From: Stephen Hardy, George Close, Robertsbridge

‘An astonishing monstrosity’ was said about the no longer so-called Great Repeal Bill but the more prosaic sounding European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

Was this a damnation ladled out by one of the prominent Remainers?

No, those words were spoken by a former Conservative Attorney General, Dominic Grieve.

Yet Theresa May’s response was to threaten any Tory potential rebels with dire retribution, should they have voted against the Bill on Monday.

And like dutiful sheep, they voted for a bill which gives over-reaching powers to the Government without reference to Parliament to change the many laws and regulations have made us a cleaner, safer, fairer and more just country over the past forty four years.

So much for the vaunted claims of Brexit bringing back parliamentary democracy.

Yes Britain, or at least many parts of it voted to leave the EU, by a narrow overall majority but it is clear when analysing the result of June 23 2016 that the fear of immigration, and latent racism played such a large part in persuading people to vote to leave.

Remember the notorious Nigel Farage ‘ Breaking Point’ poster – which showed queues of Syrian refugees, certainly not people queuing up to get into the UK.

How significant is it that the places who voted strongest to leave were those with the lowest penetration of immigrants from whatever country, and in the places where immigrants are numerous, the vote was overwhelmingly to stay in the EU?