From: David Horne, Beech Close, Battle

I am writing in response to comments about my recent article in Frontline News.

I am sorry to have caused upset to a number of Battle traders and assure them that I do have great affection for Battle and its residents.

I approached the Battle Observer two years ago offering to write a column for them about the goings-on in Battle.

The paper seemed to like the style of my writing, which I realise may not be to everyone’s taste.

I have thus far drawn attention to events by Battel Bonfire Boyes, Battle Community Singers, Battle Light Opera Group, The Scarecrow Festival, Battle Festival (PUSH), Battle Marbles, NHSBT Blood Donation, 1066 Re-enactment, Battle Tapestry and traffic/parking issues – all of which have hopefully benefitted from the publicity.

I do not write to put Battle in a positive or a negative light, just about things going on around me that I find interesting.

I am happy to share these stories with the Observer (as an unpaid contributor) and leave it to their professional judgement regarding whether to publish, or not.

Several acquaintances have told me personally that they like my column, but this is the first time I have had written feedback from anyone.

So I am saddened to have caused upset, yet taken aback by the vitriolic and personal nature of some of the comments received.

Alas that is the nature of social media.

Yes, in hindsight the article written was ill-advised – in fact I don’t think it was one of my better ones – but it was well-intentioned.