Speed checker gave me a scare

From: Chris Boreham, Higham Lane, Northiam

To the very enthusiastic, unmarked, lone ranger, speed checker gentlemen in Beckley leaning in a hedge opposite the old garage site.

On Saturday, April 8 at 3pm, I was driving through Beckley and at the point as mentioned above a figure suddenly appeared from out of the hedge pointing what looked like a gun at me.

What with the scary world that we live in today I suddenly thought is he going to shoot me!

For a split second I didn’t know if I should drive at him, swerve out of the way or just go faster to get out of danger’s way.

I’m not one for writing letters but I feel this was a very stupid way of carrying out his exercise.

Please wear ‘hi vis’ clothing to make drivers aware before you cause a catastrophe.

