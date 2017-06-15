Spend money on grass cutting

From: Andrew Turner, Uckham Lane, Battle

Has Battle entered into some sort of grass growing competition?

I’ve heard the phrase ‘Wild Flower Area’ over and over again but in my past experience I have found out that ‘Wild Flower Area’ translates to a loophole in which the council can save on expenses and instead put it towards ‘Wild Flower Turf’ for what WAS a well maintained and wonderful looking roundabout.

The roundabout that you can now not see past to see oncoming cars, they say give way to the right but I say give way to money being spent on grass cutting.

