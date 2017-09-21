Superb music in Hastings

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

I was recently privileged to hear an afternoon inaugural recital on the new grand piano, installed in Opus Theatre (Director Polo Piatti) in Robertson Street/Cambridge Road (theatre in the week, His Place Church on Sundays).

It is incredible how an artist can learn and play faultlessly so much delightful music. Hours of dedicated practice must be needed. And the piano sounded wonderful.

That evening I was part of the newly-formed Two Towers Handbells, performing a tune or two to entertain folk at the start of the Old Town parish Harvest Supper (organised superbly by Evelyn Harding).