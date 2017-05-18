Tests of loyalty and nerve ahead

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

I suspect Terry Milford’s endorsement (12/5/17) of my letter was not a compliment!

Unlike the robotic ‘vox pop’ chant of dodgy statistics, prophecies of doom and fear concocted by propagandising spin-doctors, I independently research using reliable, respected sources for my ‘unique stance’, substantiated by ‘detail’.

Terry implies businesses are abandoning Brexit-Britain. Could he please list those who have fully withdrawn and guarantee to leave? Not many.

We can safely dismiss those who bullied the Government and electorate with Project Fear, such as Ford who long-ago abandoned vehicle production here despite us being in the EU. Basildon still makes tractors.

Sterling was 15 per cent down – today, 4 per cent.

All currencies (including the Euro) yo-yo – blame speculators. Gordon Brown famously devalued our gold reserves overnight in exchange for falling Euros, while Harold Wilson benignly devalued Sterling by 14.3 per cent in 1967 to boost our economy.

Today’s recovering post-Brexit Sterling is likewise boosting our economy through ‘cheaper’ exports while dearer imports encourage UK-production, job creation and tax-revenue... provided Labour doesn’t jeopardise these by raising Corporation Tax and abolishing benign tax avoidance.

Just as the rigid Gold-standard destroyed economies, so too is the DeutscheMark based Euro destroying Mediterranean Eurozone economies – and British exports to them: they cannot revalue to boost their economies.

No wonder the ordinary French, Italian and Greek people want to leave the Euro but, alas for France, their two-stage PR encouraged undemocratic tactical voting to keep Le Pen out of office.

Meanwhile, unelected ‘EU-bullies’ intend making Brexit painful to deter others from exercising their democratic will, thereby gaining the EU-project a temporary reprieve.

Interesting times, tests of loyalty and nerve lie ahead, so I’ll wish the naive Macron success in his EU-reforms (Paul Courtel, 12/5/17) where Wilson, Blair and Cameron all failed! Blair’s failure cost Britain an £8.3bn EU-rebate!

So far Theresa May is showing genuine mettle by respecting the majority Brexit wish... though we’ll need to keep her feet to the fire.

