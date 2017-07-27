Thank you and well done to all

From: Fiona Hemsworth, Dorset Road, Bexhill

With the Bexhill Roaring 20s having been such a great success, as vehicle organiser, there are so many people I would like to thank.

Firstly, Roger Crouch for his determination against all the odds, to ensure that Bexhill is safely “back on the map” and that the event should be a success.

To Alastair Hazell for all the support he has given , and to the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club who marshalled the event and without whose help, I could not have had all the vehicles on the Eastern Lawns.

To Stella and her staff at the Old Bathing Station, for all the support and refreshments to keep us all going, to the VMCC and their beautiful bikes, Gavin Bartholomew with the wonderful American vehicles, to the Bexhill Classic Cycle Group, to Ion Castro and his team with Happy Harold, giving trips along the front, to David and Victoria for the sound and to “Red Hot and Blue for the terrific music.

I am sure that I have missed someone out, and for that I am truly sorry, it was not intentional. Everyone who was there on Saturday played their part and should be very proud of their achievement.

Lastly I must thank FORCE with Lorina and David McLaughlin for bringing the F1 cars and the Super Cars for us to enjoy. We have not seen the likes of these vehicles in a very long time.

Well done Bexhill.