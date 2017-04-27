Thank you for all the support

From: Helen Rudd, Heather Way, Fairlight

Through your paper can I please say thank you to all my friends who sponsored me for my walk along the seafront without my walking stick on Saturday, April 22, and those who came and supported me on the day.

I managed to send a cheque for an incredible £1,084 to the British Institute for Brain Injured Children.

