Thank you for bringing us joy

From: James and Elizabeth Milton, Coronation Gardens, Battle

I would like to thank Battle Festival for all they are doing to help put Battle on the map and bring joy and entertainment to residents and visitors alike.

This is by far the best festival in Sussex appealing to everyone, old and young alike.

The winter giant was a spectacular sight and it was so good to see thousands of people out on the streets, enjoying themselves.

There is so much to see and do, from wonderful visual arts to fantastic music.

The local band Matildas Scoundrels in the Bull Inn was incredible good.

Half term is made easy for my children with so many family focused events to see many of them free.

A very big thank you Battle Festival for everything you do.