From: Tim Harris, Sedgewick Road, Bexhill

I was admitted to hospital last week so a huge thank you must go to my family, work colleagues and the nurses on James Ward that helped and looked after this grumpy old man. Thank you to my fellow patients, I did miss the banter when I was finally discharged.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the horrors in the last month.

It certainly puts things into perspective. This country will never be divided , All you need is love.