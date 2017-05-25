Thank you for dementia help

From: Chris Wyatt, Mitre Way, Battle

I would like to take this opportunity to thank your readers in East Sussex who helped us ‘unite against dementia’ during Dementia Awareness Week 2017 (May 14-20).

There were lots of information events across the county which we had many people attend to seek further advice.

There are more than 13,300 people living with dementia in East Sussex, with one person every three minutes in the UK developing the condition. That is why now more than ever we need to unite together as every action brings us closer to finding a cure and giving everyone the support they need.

Dementia Awareness Week may have finished for another year but Alzheimer’s Society is here for anyone affected by dementia and provides a National Dementia Helpline, the number is 0300 222 11 22.

If any of your readers missed our events and want to find out how they can show their support and unite with us against dementia please, visit alzheimers.org.uk.

