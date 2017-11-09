Thank you for event’s support

From: Gill Akehurst, Church Vale Road, Bexhill

Rural Past Times held an event in the grounds of Pestalozzi Village, Sedlescombe in August.

We were lucky to have fantastic weather for our weekend and had lots of visitors, especially on the Sunday.

We would like to thank everyone who helped, attended or donated to the show as it resulted in being able to donate to eight charities at a recent presentation evening.

They were 1066 Community Responders, The Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal, Akeomai Trust, Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, The JPK Project Eastbourne,

SERV Sussex, Sedlescombe Village Hall and Cancer Research UK.