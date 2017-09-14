Thanks for your helpfulness

From: Mrs M Robertson, Watermens Close, Hastings

On Wednesday evening I received a call from someone saying they had found my son’s phone in the street.

I was able to contact my son who arranged to meet them. It turns out they were a group of German students.

My son was very, very grateful and offered a small (all he could afford) reward, which they declined.

Unfortunately he didn’t get which language school they were from so we are unable to get in touch to thank them properly. Through your paper I would like to add a very big thank you to these young people for their honesty and helpfulness. It was very much appreciated.