Time to reverse destructive cycle

From: Stephen Jackson, Cantelupe Road, Bexhill

The right-wing media and pundits are in full cry.

It’s “back to the 1970s”, they wail. Never mind that Labour’s manifesto pledge to return key sectors of the economy to public ownership is also in line with public opinion.

The right wing has always been the real class warriors.

They treat us like children, insult our intelligence.

The great boon of public ownership is brings control and accountability back to the people, for the benefit of the people. No more rip-off charges, tariffs and fares.

Indeed, Labour could and should go further and pledge a fundamental restructuring of the economy, particularly by dismantling the grotesquely oversized services sector which has resulted in falling living standards for millions, while delivering bloated salaries for the one per cent at the top.

When the late Tory Edward Heath coined the phrase, “the unacceptable face of capitalism” when he was Prime Minister in the 1970s, he hit the nail on the head.

Labour now has the chance to reverse this destructive cycle – put an end to it – and restore standards, dignity and rights.

