Well done to our local museums

From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill

Well done to Hastings Museum celebrating 125 years.

One of my highlights was riding on Happy Harold, one of the oldest trolley busses in the world.

I would love to see this vehicle become a permanent feature of the museum.

I would like to take this opportunity to mention how well the Bexhill Museum has endorsed their transport history and it hasn’t taken 125 years!