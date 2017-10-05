From: Robert Walpole, Park Avenue, Hastings

Well, well, well. I hate to say “I told you so”, but those people who know me will tell you I said the rebuilding of the pier was a complete waste of money, and now it is revealed the pier is running at a loss and staff are being made redundant.

The money could have been put to much better use somewhere else in the town.

Another prediction – the proposed marina by the harbour will be another waste of money and bring traffic chaos to the old town.

Much better it be built on or near the old swimming pool site in St Leonards.