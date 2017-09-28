What’s stopping exports now?

From: Stephen Hardy, George Close, Robertsbridge

One of the main boasts of the pro-Brexit camp is that once we are freed from the shackles of the EU, we will be free to export to both developed and developing countries across the world.

I simply ask what is stopping our exporters from doing so now, since Germany exports ten times more value to China than does the UK?

Is Germany so shackled by being a member of the EU? Even France and Italy, both labelled basket case economies by our Brexiteer friends, export to China more than we do.

Let me quote further: “Look at the figures: we export more to Ireland than we do to China, almost twice as much to Belgium as we do to India, and nearly three times as much to Sweden as we do to Brazil. It is not realistic to think that we could just replace European trade with these new markets.”

Who said this? Jeremy Corbyn? David Cameron?

No it was our own Prime Minister, Theresa May, on April 25, 2016.