What warrants that pay rise?

From: J. Tollett, Bidwell Avenue, Bexhill
Why on Earth would the leader of East Sussex County Council be worth the £9,000-a-year pay rise?
What special responsibility does this position on the council warrant such an exorbitant amount of money?
The leader of the council is just a figure-head – he is already being paid over £25,000 per year – is he in any way helping the community?
It’s doubtful, but closing libraries will no doubt help to fund his other councillors’ increases.
I wonder how many families are struggling to manage on less than £34,400.
