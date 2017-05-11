What would you do with lost keys?

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

A neighbour found a set of keys in the road, as I was passing. We considered what to do. We decided it would be too awkward to take them to the police especially as we did not know if the police still handle lost property. So we left them on the windowsill of the nearest house, hoping the owner would come back and see them.

I wonder what other readers might have done?

Now I have been on the internet and searched for ‘key return service’. I found a company which issues two medallions, bearing a telephone number and a unique identifier. These you attach to your key rings. Anyone finding your keys dials the number and the ‘office’ immediately contacts you. The ‘blurb’ says sometimes they tell people of lost keys even before the owner realises the keys have been lost. The finder gets a £10 reward.

Another service provides ‘FREEPOST’ medallions to their HQ so that keys can be put into any letter-box.

Now that I have signed up, I shall not have to worry about mending the hole in my pocket.

