Why should we separate waste?

From: Chris Bowman, Dudley Road, Hastings

Having recently witnessed our local recycling collection, I saw Kier’s employees opening the green recycling bins and tipping the separate recycling glass black box in the green bin, and then wheeling it to the rear of the lorry and tipping the glass and the other recycling in together.

So why do we need the glass black box and why, after the householders having sorted the recycling as requested by Kier and Hasting Borough Council in the calendar for 2017, should we bother to sort glass separately any more? Total waste of time.

