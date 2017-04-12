Why were we not consulted?

From: Meena Winter, Claverham Close, Battle

On January 13, your newspaper headlined the story of the town council proposal to increase its share of the council tax by 33 per cent

As expected, this prompted a brief reaction in your letters page the following week, including one in which I encouraged our local MP to take up with the council such a huge increase.

But there it seemed to have ended until last week when Chris Pike wrote to highlight the contrast between the increase proposed by the town council with that which other authorities have had to settle for because of the limits placed on them by Government.

This contrast leaps off the page of the Council Tax details recently circulated by Rother District Council.

Most residents would not have been aware of what was happening until your press report but the opportunity to take the town council to task is on April 27 at the Parish Assembly in the Memorial Hall.

The town councillors are our elected local representatives and need to explain why they feel it necessary to impose this increase and why it was not the subject of prior consultation.

