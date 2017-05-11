Will anyone lower immigration?

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

As Home Secretary Amber Rudd seems to be crumbling on immigration as all her predecessors have done, I wonder where we go from here.

The main reason many people voted for leaving the EU was immigration, but also the levels of pressure on UK schools, jobs, crime and prisoner numbers and housing, road infrastructure and health issues by way of GP shortage and hospital waiting times and air pollution.

Now we learn that the Home Secretary is wobbling on the subject of immigrant numbers and are we in the very least surprised?

Not at all, there seems not to be a politician in the House that has backbone and is prepared to do something to lower immigration before this country ends up with a very major problem and overpopulation could very well be at the heart of that problem.

