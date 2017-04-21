Bexhill already out in the middle ahead of new season

Bexhill Cricket Club has already got out in the middle ahead of the 2017 season.

Johnathan Haffenden’s side began its preparations for the forthcoming Sussex Premier League campaign with a friendly away to Ashford Town last weekend.

Bexhill restricted Ashford to 186-8 from their 40 overs before reaching their target for the loss of just four wickets with seven overs to spare.

The wickets were shared around among the bowlers, while Malcolm Johnson (87) and new overseas player Jake Lewis (51) put on 136 for the first wicket with the bat.

Bexhill are due to host Buxted Park in another friendly tomorrow (Saturday) before travelling to Bickley Park for an ECB National Club Championship first round tie on Sunday.

Tim Hambridge, who has returned to the club, is out through work and Callum Guest is at university, but Bexhill should otherwise be just about at full strength for their first competitive fixture.

Bexhill will host Glynde & Beddingham in round one of the Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup on Saturday April 29 before the league programme starts with a trip to Middleton the following weekend.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!