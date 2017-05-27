Bexhill must ‘start showing what they’re capable of’

Bexhill Cricket Club captain Johnathan Haffenden has urged his players to start ‘showing what they are capable of’.

Bexhill are bottom of the early Sussex Premier League table having lost all of their three matches so far, the latest of which was a nine-wicket defeat away to Brighton & Hove last weekend.

“We’ve just got to start showing what we’re capable of,” said Haffenden. “At the moment we’re not. We need to be performing better.

“I just want us to start playing good cricket. Someone needs to step up and we’ve got 11 boys who can step up. The 11 of us can win a match on our own.”

Bexhill have picked up 17 wickets in their three league outings so far, but have scored just 399 runs and were all out for 98 against Brighton.

“From a batting point of view, when one person gets a hundred and says ‘I’m taking this upon myself’, people bat better around them,” continued Haffenden.

“When you’re five or six down for under 100 every time, it’s not brewing confidence and we’re putting pressure on the next person coming in.

“We spoke after the Brighton game and we all know what we need to do, but we need to start doing it on the pitch.”

Bexhill finished third last season and fourth in 2015, and Haffenden says he isn’t concerned by their present position.

“We’ve had worse starts to a year,” he went on. “When you start picking up some wins and get on a winning run, you start bumping up the table.”

Bexhill, who are a point behind second-bottom Ansty and 21 adrift of third-bottom Hastings Priory, will hope to open their account when they host Preston Nomads today (Saturday).

Nomads are currently in seventh place - 31 points above Bexhill - having won one and lost two so far. This year Nomads are without Carl Simon, their prolific strike bowler of recent years.

“Their overseas (player) is meant to be a decent bowler so I wouldn’t say they’re too different,” added Haffenden. “They’ll still be a strong side and if we don’t perform, we’ll probably get found out again. The Premier League is always going to be tough cricket whoever you play; you always expect a tough fight.”

Tim Hambridge is set to return in place of the unavailable Bradley Payne for today’s match. Play will get underway from 12noon at The Polegrove.