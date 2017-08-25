Bexhill’s last chance for home victory

Bexhill Cricket Club will be desperate to seize its last chance for a home victory in the Sussex Premier League this season.

Already relegated Bexhill will take on fourth-placed Cuckfield at The Polegrove tomorrow (Saturday). Play is due to get underway from 11.30am.

Bexhill captain Johnathan Haffenden said: “We don’t want to go a whole year without winning at home. We’ve always been pretty good there, but sides have come and stuck us in, and it’s been hard for us.

“We’ll definitely be looking to win the game. They’re a good side and we’ll have to play a lot better than we have done, but we’ve got it in us.”

Although their four-year stay in the Premier League is coming to an end, Bexhill will be keen not to finish bottom. To avoid doing so, they must overturn a 12-point deficit to second-bottom Ansty.

Bexhill’s final fixture is away to sixth-placed neighbours Hastings Priory next weekend, while Ansty’s remaining matches are at home to Preston Nomads and away to Horsham.

Bexhill will be without two players from last weekend’s defeat at Horsham. Joe Sarro’s fractured finger has ended his season and Max Finzel is moving to Colchester, although James Walker should be back.

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 16 matches): 1 East Grinstead 394pts, 2 Roffey 359, 3 Horsham 322, 4 Cuckfield 315, 5 Preston Nomads 257, 6 HASTINGS PRIORY 256, 7 Middleton 247, 8 Brighton & Hove 220, 9 Ansty 146, 10 BEXHILL 134.