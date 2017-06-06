Bexhill’s tough start continues

Bexhill Cricket Club’s troubled start to the Sussex Premier League season continued with a fifth straight defeat on Saturday.

Johnathan Haffenden’s side picked up just one point from a seven-wicket loss at home to second-placed East Grinstead.

Josh Beeslee picked up all three of Bexhill's wickets with the ball.

Bexhill chose to bat on winning the toss, but were all out for 107 in 34.5 overs with only one batsman scoring more than 11.

Shawn Johnson apart, the Bexhill batting line-up struggled to bat more then 20 deliveries against a Grinstead side which bowled very well despite missing its two main bowlers, the Hatchett brothers.

Johnson was pretty much the one shining light with 39 off 61 balls at number four, but the next highest scorers were Jake Lewis (11), Haffenden (11) and Ian May (10).

Ian Sturmer and Ollie Graham did the bulk of the damage with 4-32 from 10 overs and 3-27 from 7.5 overs respectively.

Without a total to bowl at, the Bexhill bowlers tried their best and went close a few times, but only really the returning Josh Beeslee had much control.

Beeslee picked up all three wickets to fall - those of Darryl Rebbetts (20), Will Adkin (25 off 28 balls) and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (2) - before Graham (38 not out off 30 balls) and Regan Derham (19 not out) took Grinstead home in 23.3 overs.

Bexhill captain Haffenden said: “It just wasn’t very good. To be fair it was probably the best attack we’ve faced this year. They gave us nothing and we didn’t have any answers to it. Shawn was good and hopefully he’s back in a bit of form; we just didn’t have support for him.

“We did okay with the ball and Josh bowled very well - he has done for a long time now. No-one bowled poorly, but defending 107 is not ideal.

“The frustrating part is we’re not giving ourselves anything to bowl at. It’s not the ball that we’re worried about; it’s the batting that’s a bit concerning at the moment.

“We had a long chat after (the game) and hopefully it’s something we can move on from.”

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 5 matches): 1 Roffey 128pts, 2 East Grinstead 126, 3 Brighton & Hove 110, 4 Cuckfield 108, 5 Preston Nomads 104, 6 Horsham 97, 7 Middleton 92, 8 HASTINGS PRIORY 78, BEXHILL 32, 10 Ansty 28.