Bowman on the Road: Ingram is a blasted party pooper

Yesterday's opening Nat West t20 Blast game turned in to the Sussex sporting social event of the summer and we were all invited.

The great lawns of Arundel Castle Cricket ground were laden with picnic hampers, bottles of fizz as friends and family came together in celebration. Under the back drop of cloudless skies and a beautiful setting it seemed that the Sussex faithful were in the mood for a massive party.

Arundel Castle has a top cricket ground.

And for 20 minutes it looked as though the Sharks were going to oblige. But in sport things are never quite clear cut.

After wining the toss skipper Ross Taylor decided to have a bowl which in the early stages worked out very well for him. After four overs visitors Glamorgan were 7 for 2 and couldn't get it off the square.

At that stage you might of been forgiven to think that the Sharks were going to wrap up an early win. However Colin Ingram had other ideas and slowly got things moving for Glamorgan. Perhaps the match turned when he timed a perfect six over the sponsors tent (Rathbones) to bring up his 50. He then went on to bludgeon 15 boundaries on route to an unbeaten ton.

That left a very tough chase of 199. Even though fans favourite Luke Wright was in mercurial form, a graceful ton, we were never up with the rate. A brilliant game of cricket game came to an end with Sussex 18 runs short. I am sure that Head Coach Mark Davis will not be impressed with his teams fielding and bowling display which lacked discipline for 15 overs.

Not going to lie, yesterday was a stunning experience and I would like to add huge congratulations to Arundel Castle CC and Rathbones for producing a top grade Cricket Festival. Like many I was with my best friends and we had a real proper day out which was thoroughly enjoyable.

However this NatWest Blast t20 competition isn't going to be won in that type of environment. As a unit and I include us as fans, will all need to get back to Hove on Wednesday night and show some BITE.