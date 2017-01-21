Football fixtures hit by the frost

Football fixtures have been hit by the frost from League Town down to the Southern Combination Football League today.

In the Ryman South Division, Horsham's trip to Faversham and Hastings' home tie with Carshalton were postponed early on today while Lewes' trip to Ramsgate is ON!

In the Ryman Premier, Bognor Regis Town's trip to Canvey Island did survive the weather after an inspection but Burgess Hill's trip to Kingstonian succumbed to a frozen pitch.

In the SCFL Premier, Hassocks' game at the Beacon with league leaders Shoreham was postponed after an 11am inspection.

Loxwood's match with Wick, Pagham v Peacehaven, Newhaven v Chichester City, Littlehampton v Uckfield ACF, Arundel v Broadbirdge Heath, Horsham YMCA v Eastbourne United AFC and Hailsham v Worthing was also called off in the morning due to frozen pitches.

Crawley Town's big match with Portsmouth also succumbed to the frost conditions.

In the SCFL Division 1 Cup, Billingshurst v Southwick has been postponed while in Division 2, Cowfold v Bosham, Roffey v Clymping, Rottingdean v Sidlesham and Worthing Town Leisure v Westfield are all off.

