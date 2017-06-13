800 players get stuck in to Common tournament

More than 800 players competed in the annual Little Common Football Club youth tournament at the weekend.

The two-day event at Little Common Recreation Ground saw teams from across Sussex compete for the cup and shield in the under-9 to under-14 age groups.

The hosts enjoyed some success of their own, with the under-14s finishing as winners and runners-up in the shield, and the under-9s and under-10s both coming runners-up in the shield.

Common’s neighbours Bexhill United finished runners-up in the under-14 cup competition.

The tournament was sponsored by Bexhill-based hardware store Priceless Tools.

Tournament roll of honour: under-9 cup - winners SC Pass & Move, runners-up Sovereign Saints; under-9 shield - winners Hastings United, r/up Little Common; under-10 cup - winners Ratton Rangers, r/up Tunbridge Wells; under-10 shield - winners SC Pass & Move, r/up Little Common; under-11 cup - winners Eastbourne Borough, r/up SC Pass & Move; under-11 shield - winners Langney Wanderers, r/up Stone Cross; under-12 cup - winners Eastbourne Borough, r/up Crowhurst; under-12 shield - winners Eastbourne Borough, r/up Ratton Rangers; under-13 cup - winners Sedlescombe Rangers White, r/up Sedlescombe Rangers Blue; under-13 shield - winners Ringmer Rovers, r/up Hastings United; under-14 cup - winners Sovereign Saints, r/up Bexhill United; under-14 shield - winners Little Common Minors, r/up Little Common Colts.

Little Common Football Club's under-9s team.

Tournament organiser Daniel Eldridge said: “It was another great event with lots of competitive and well contested matches.

“The weather was a lot kinder to us this year and everyone seemed to enjoy the event. I must thank all our volunteers who made the event possible for their help and support during the weekend.”