Ace Jordan gets big break at top academy

A Sussex Futsal Club talent is set to embark on a wonderful opportunity to further his career.

Jordan Astell has been accepted into Loughborough University, where he will study business and play in The International Futsal Academy.

The academy is run by Michael Skubala, who is the current England manager and former team-mate of Sussex Futsal head coach Jimmy Elford.

Now 18, Astell joined Sussex Futsal's youth academy aged 15 and was promoted to the club's National League squad a year later.

He was the 2015 East Sussex Young Sports Person of the Year and clubman of the year for Sussex Futsal in 2015/16, and this year Astell was selected to play for England South.

Elford said: “Jordan has been remarkable since being promoted to the National League squad. His attitude towards developing his game is testament to our growing youth academy. These are the opportunities local youngsters have.”

For further details of Sussex Futsal’s Hastings-based youth academy for under-7s to under-14s, visit www.sussexfutsal.co.uk

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

