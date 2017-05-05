Battle offer free travel to national final

Battle Baptist Football Club is offering free coach travel to supporters who want to watch them in a national final, according to the club’s website.

As reported by battlebaptistfootballclub.com, the Baptists will play in the National Christian Cup final at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic, on Saturday May 20, against Liverpool side Bridge Chapel.

The Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division runners-up and Premier Travel Challenge Cup winners are paying for the coaches through a combination of a generous donation and the club’s own funds.

Club chairman Francis Willoughby said: “We want to get as many local people and members of the Sussex football community to the final as possible.

“We recognise that travel to the stadium might be expensive or awkward, so by putting on these coaches we’re hoping that lots of fans can join us on the day to cheer the team on.

“Of course supporters are more than welcome to make their own way to The Valley too, but hopefully this will help out those people who might not otherwise be able to attend the game.”

Entry to the match is £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. The match will kick-off at 5.30pm and coaches will leave Battle at 3pm.

Seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Please email office@battlebaptistchurch.org.uk to request your place.

Before then, Battle will wrap up their league programme with an away game against mid-table Hawkhurst United tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off is 3pm.

