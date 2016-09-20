Bexhill and Common target cup surprises

The footballers of Bexhill United and Little Common will be in cup action against higher grade opposition tonight (Tuesday).

Bexhill will travel to Eastbourne Town in round one of the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup, while Common will host Chichester City in round two of the same competition. Common are third in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One and are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions. But they will have to be on top of their game against a Chichester side which lies fifth in the Premier Division with 16 points from seven matches. Chichester will, however, have to make the long journey across the county for a 7.15pm kick-off at the Recreation Ground. Bexhill, who lie sixth in Division One, will also be seeking to spring a surprise as they take on an Eastbourne team sitting 12th in the Premier Division having finished second last season. The Pirates continued their decent start to the campaign with a 2-0 victory at home to Southwick in the league on Saturday, although they did pick up a few injury issues in the process.

Billy Trickett picked up a dead leg, Kyle Holden's thumb is in a splint and Wayne Giles has a slight hamstring niggle. Kevin Barden will return from suspension. Kick-off at The Saffrons is 7.45pm. As previously reported, Hastings United's scheduled Ryman League Division One South match at home to Faversham Town has been postponed because Faversham had an FA Cup replay away to Hitchin Town last night. Faversham, incidentally, won the game 1-0 to join Hastings in third round qualifying. Hastings were handed a trip to National League South club Margate in yesterday's draw and that match will take place on Saturday October 1.