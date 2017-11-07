Bexhill boss praises ‘great home performance’

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light praised ‘a great home performance’ in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wick.

Chris Rea scored a 93rd minute equaliser to earn Bexhill a point against second-placed opposition in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Liam Foster tries to escape the attentions of a Wick opponent.

Light said: “I think we definitely deserved something out of the game. On the balance of the 90 minutes, I think a draw was a fair result. A defeat would’ve been really harsh on us.

“I was really pleased. First half we were excellent. Our shape and the way we passed the ball, I thought we looked the better and more organised side.

“I thought we started slowly in the second half, but we clawed our way back into it. Any time you score late on to avoid defeat feels like a victory and I think we worked so hard that we deserved that at the end.

“They (the players) put on a great home performance and the reception they got coming off speaks volumes. I’ve not experienced that in the year-and-a-half I’ve been here.

“Even if we lost 1-0, it was the best game I’ve seen here this season. I think it was a good advert for county league football.

“It looks like them and Little Common are the best the league’s got to offer, and we’ve more than matched them. I think we looked threatening from set-pieces, corners especially, all the way through the 90 minutes and they (Wick) were very complimentary at the end.”

Seventh-placed Bexhill have picked up seven points from their last three games, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one.