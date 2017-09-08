Bexhill eager to go on another run

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light wants the football club to put another run together after its unbeaten start to the season ended last weekend.

The Pirates will make the long journey to Midhurst & Easebourne in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One tomorrow (Saturday) eager to hit straight back following the 4-2 loss at Steyning Town.

Light said: “It was our first defeat in seven, we dust ourselves down and we go again. We didn’t think we would probably go unbeaten as long as we did and we want to put another run together now.

“It’s one of those trips where you want to make sure you’re coming back with something, but I think we would rather go there now than January or February time.”

Light is confident his players will learn lessons from the Steyning game, which Bexhill led 2-0 at one stage during the first half.

He said: “We’ve got to learn lessons from Saturday moving forwards and I think we will. It (the post-match discussion) was all constructive after the game.

Nathan Lopez on the ball for Bexhill against Steyning. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

“Steyning were the better side on the day and they know how to play that pitch. I’ve got a lot of admiration for the way Steyning played, but it was the first time this season we’ve dropped our workrate.

“We stopped doing all the things that make us a good team. We were really comfortable at 2-0 and as good as we are defensively (Bexhill had conceded only three goals in their six previous matches this season), we should’ve been able to see the game out.”

Light, who felt Bexhill missed the steadying influence of Chris Rea, had no qualms with the decision to dismiss midfielder Kyle Holden following an aerial challenge early in the second half.

“It was an accident and Kyle’s not malicious,” he said. “He’s jumped high, their lad jumped at the same time and the elbow hit the side of his head. I understand why the referee’s got to red card him. In my opinion it was a justified red card.

“But as soon as Kyle left the pitch, it seemed like our attitude was almost ‘how many are we going to lose by’? That’s what disappointed me.

“But at 4-2 the response we got in the last 15 minutes was really good and we probably could’ve got another goal.”

Light himself was sent from the dugout for a comment to the referee during the second half. He said: “All I said was ‘are we going to get on with it then, ref’? And I got asked to leave the dugout.”

Chris Rea should return for tomorrow’s match and Bexhill are hopeful Gordon Cuddington will be fit. Kevin Barden is close to returning from a heel injury.

Bexhill will contest their first ‘home’ fixture of the season on Tuesday night when they face Lancing in a Sussex RUR Charity Cup first round tie which will be played at Hailsham Town FC. Kick-off is 7.30pm.