Bexhill hit back to record first home point

Bexhill United Football Club might have picked up its first home point of the season, but manager Ryan Light was less than impressed with yesterday’s (Saturday’s) 1-1 draw with Billingshurst.

A second half goal from Gordon Cuddington saved Bexhill from defeat against third-from-bottom opposition in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Light said: “The only saving grace was we didn’t lose the game - that was all we achieved on the day - but how we can perform like that and not lose is a little beyond me.

“First half I thought we were dreadful. At half time we changed the system and made a change (in personnel), and the second half was a marked improvement. We dominated the second half, but didn’t have enough in us to get the two goals.”

Bexhill were missing eight players, all of whom may have started, and they struggled to get going on what Light described as a ‘terrible’ playing surface at The Polegrove.

Billingshurst took the lead around the 20-minute mark. A free kick was floated into the home box and no Bexhill player tracked the run to the near post of Dave Watts, who glanced the ball back across goal into the net.

Bexhill United midfielder Gordon Cuddington gets up highest in an aerial duel. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

Either side had a few half-chances during the first half, but it was one-way traffic in the second period as Bexhill got on top and it became a question of whether they could find an equaliser.

Wayne Giles came on at half time and was the pivotal figure in Bexhill getting something from the game. Giles made some very intelligent runs and stretched the game during an excellent second half performance.

It was Giles who set up Bexhill’s leveller. Giles did well on the right and played the ball across to Cuddington, who had two bites at it but eventually beat the goalkeeper and defender on the line.

With their tails now up, Light was hopeful Bexhill might conjure up a winner in the final 20 minutes. Cuddington had a shot saved and Giles was denied by a good stop after coming in from the left, but it wasn’t to be.

The result leaves Bexhill eighth in the table with 15 points from 11 matches.

Bexhill: Rose; Cornelius, McGuigan, McFarlane, Ottley (Robinson); Gouet (Giles), Robertson, Cuddington, Harffey, Wheeler; Barden (Butchers).