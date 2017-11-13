Bexhill nab last gasp winner

For the second successive weekend, Bexhill United Football Club nabbed a crucial last gasp goal.

Having scored a 93rd minute equaliser against Wick the previous weekend, the Pirates grabbed a 94th minute winner to beat Southwick 2-1 at The Polegrove on Saturday.

Zack McEniry was the hero on this occasion, scoring on only his second appearance since recently joining the club, to give Bexhill all three points against a Southwick side which belied its position at the foot of the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Bexhill gave a debut to dual registered young Hastings United goalkeeper Sebastian Korinek, Kyle Holden returned from suspension in midfield, Gordon Cuddington also came back in and Jack McLean was handed his first start.

With manager Ryan Light away, assistant manager Craig Ottley took charge for the day and left himself out of the line-up.

Both goalkeepers were outstanding during quite an even contest. Korinek pulled off some blinding saves and looked very assured, while his opposite number produced save after save.

Bexhill took the lead after 20 minutes. A corner was half cleared to McLean, who had his back to goal but swivelled round and volleyed into the bottom corner - a sweet moment for a player starting a game for the first time after an 18-month injury lay-off.

The home side’s joy was short-lived, however, as Bexhill rather gifted Southwick an equaliser just a couple of minutes later. A mistake by the previous weekend’s hero Chris Rea allowed Southwick to deliver a cross and Jamie Connolly had a simple tap in.

The second half was rather to and fro with both teams having chances only to be thwarted by the respective goalkeepers.

With the game heading towards a draw, Bexhill nicked it at the death. Bexhill had looked threatening from set-pieces throughout and a corner was headed home by McEniry, who Ottley had brought on up-front.

Light said: “We’ve never been a side that’s got late goals, but of late we just seem to have got that stronger mentality to keep going right to the end and believe there’s always something in these games for us.”

Bexhill: Korinek; Cornelius, McGuigan, McFarlane, Rea; Gouet, Holden, Beale, Cuddington, McLean; Giles. Subs used: Robertson, McEniry, Wheeler.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 Wick 15-38 (+35 goal difference), 2 LITTLE COMMON 15-37 (+37), 3 Langney Wanderers 14-34 (+31), 4 Lingfield 15-31 (+23), 5 BEXHILL UNITED 15-25 (+18), 6 Steyning Town 14-24 (+15), 7 Mile Oak 14-23 (+4), 8 Selsey 13-22 (+10), 9 Ringmer 15-21 (+9).