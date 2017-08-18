Bexhill not getting carried away by ‘perfect’ start

Bexhill United Football Club isn’t getting carried away by its ‘perfect’ start to the new season, according to manager Ryan Light.

The Pirates kicked-off their 2017/18 Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One campaign with a remarkable 7-0 win away to Oakwood last weekend.

That result followed another strong performance in a 1-0 victory at Southwick in the previous weekend’s Peter Bentley Challenge Cup first round tie.

Light said: “We’ve played two games and scored eight goals, which is huge for us because we had a problem with that last year. But just as big a positive is we’ve kept two clean sheets.

“It’s the perfect start, but we’re fully aware that it’s just a start and there will be bumps in the road. And how we deal with those bumps will define our season.

“They’re a good bunch and their feet are very firmly on the floor. If we keep to the levels (we’ve shown so far), keep working as hard as we are and stick to the gameplan, we’re going to be a hard game for anyone in our division.”

Kyle Holden heads the ball forward. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

Light also stressed the need for Bexhill to perform on a consistent basis after a rather up-and-down 2016/17 season resulted in a mid-table finish.

“Consistency has always been our problem - we would have one great game and then drop our level,” he continued. “I think we’re now starting to believe we’re quite a good side, and we look really fit and willing to put the work in.”

Bexhill will seek more of the same when they travel to St Francis Rangers tomorrow (Saturday). St Francis finished second-bottom last season and lost 2-0 at home to Wick in their opening fixture this term.

“I think they’re better than they were last year and we’ve got to hit the same levels,” added Light. “Every game is a battle at first and goals change it for you. But to get those goals, you have to battle hard, especially first half of games.”

Chris Rea, Drew Greenall and Corey Wheeler are all unavailable for tomorrow’s match, although Rea should return for the Peter Bentley Cup second round tie at Hassocks on Tuesday night.

“Three missing from the squad, but we’ve got numbers and we’ve got cover everywhere,” said Light.