Breaking news: Ex-Brighton ace is new Hastings boss

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Hinshelwood is the new manager of Hastings United Football Club.

Hinshelwood has left his role as assistant coach of Albion’s under-18 team to take over from Darren Hare, who resigned at the weekend.

The 33-year-old has been given a three-year contract at United, and will work on a full-time basis both as first team manager and in the Hastings United/Sussex Coast College Hastings football academy alongside the club’s coaching partner Skiltek Ltd.

A club spokesman said: “We believe Adam’s role will provide a good synergy between the academy and the first team going forward, which will hopefully create good homegrown talent that can play for the first team.

“Adam is really looking forward to the challenge of working with the existing playing squad and bringing in new players, some of which have already been targeted, whilst also nurturing and developing the young talent that is coming through the academy.”

After coming through the youth ranks at Albion, Hinshelwood went on to make 100 league appearances for Albion between 2002 and 2009, and received several England under-21 call-ups.

He later made 15 appearances for Aldershot Town and 13 for Wycombe Wanderers before a serious knee injury ended his playing career.

Hinshelwood then managed Southern Combination Football League club Selsey from 2009-2013 and Ryman League outfit Worthing from 2013-2015, where he gained an excellent reputation for developing young players. He then became assistant to Albion under-18 coach Ian Buckman in summer 2015.

Albion academy manager John Morling said: “We are very sorry to lose Adam as he is an excellent young coach, but we understand this is a great opportunity for him.

“He wants to be a manager, and has been a number one previously with Worthing and Selsey, and at Hastings he will have the chance to further develop his career.

“The job will also allow him more time with his young family, and for footballing and family reasons, we understand Adam’s motivation for wanting to take the job.

“On behalf of all at the club, I’d like to thank him for his efforts during his two years with us. He’s been a pleasure to work alongside and we wish him well in his new role.”

United finished fifth in Ryman Football League Division One South during the 2016/17 season before being edged out on penalties by Dorking Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

