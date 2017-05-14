Breaking news: Hare departs as United manager

Hastings United have accepted the resignation of manager Darren Hare, according to the football club’s website.

www.hastingsunited.com is reporting this evening (Sunday) that Hare has left the Ryman Football League Division One South club after a year at the helm.

A statement on United’s website reads: “Darren has recently been on holiday and the club were aware before his departure that he had some things to think about whilst away, not least his family commitments and future career path.

“On his return Darren advised that he wishes to concentrate on committing more time to his family and developing his business through FA coaching work, something that has suffered during 2016/17 due to his commitment to Hastings United FC.

“Although sad to be going, Darren feels that he leaves the club with a group of settled players more than capable of getting promotion next season.

“And with some additions to strengthen certain areas, he believes the new manager coming in will be able to take the club forward and achieve that goal.

“Hastings United FC would like to thank Darren for his service and wish both himself and his family all the best for the future.”

United finished fifth in what proved to be Hare’s only season in charge and were edged out on penalties by Dorking Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

They were also the highest scorers in the top eight tiers of English football with 128 league goals and 150 in all competitions, leading marksman Frannie Collin netting 32 of them.

United recently announced they had ‘exercised contract options’ to retain six of their leading players, including Collin, for next season.

