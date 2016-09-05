Breaking news: Hastings handed another away tie in FA Cup

Hastings United's footballers have received yet another away tie in the FA Cup.

This lunchtime's (Monday's) draw for second round qualifying has handed the U's a trip to Barton Rovers. The match will be played on Saturday September 17.

It will be United's third away game in the world famous competition this season. So far they've run out 2-0 winners at Cray Valley (PM) in the preliminary round and Camberley Town in first round qualifying.

United and Barton play at the same level of the non-league pyramid. The U's have picked up eight points from their first four Ryman Football League Division One South matches, while Barton have taken 10 points from six games in the Evo-Stik Southern Football League Division One Central.

Bedfordshire-based Barton won 1-0 away to Stanway Rovers in first round qualifying and 3-1 at Edgware Town in the preliminary round.

At stake for the winners is £4,500 from the FA's prize fund, in addition to the £4,925 received for coming through the previous two rounds.

