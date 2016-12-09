Brighton beat ten-man Leeds to go top

Brighton & Hove Albion are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table on 42 points after a 2-0 win over Leeds United this evening

The dominant Seagulls display was helped by the early dismissal of Kalvin Phillips, but with two well-struck penalties from Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed, Brighton have now extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 14 games.

The Seagulls started the game with an immense intensity, showing some fine passing moves deep into the Leeds half. But it was from two dead-ball situations that provided the game’s first real chances. After some silky footwork and blistering pace from Jamie Murphy, Brighton were awarded two free-kicks on the edge of the box, with both deliveries curling just wide of Robert Green’s post.

The pressure was truly piling onto Leeds, and in the 21st minute, they caved in. After a deep searching Anthony Knockaert cross found the feet of Lewis Dunk, Phillips of Leeds United gambled by sweeping away the goalbound shot with his hands. There was no doubt in the referee’s mind to dismiss Phillips from the field of play, and with that, Murray stepped up to score his 12th Championship goal of the season so far.

The scoreline was almost doubled just seven minutes later, after yet another dangerous Knockaert ball dropped to the back post and landed on the head of Murray. Each and every onlooker inside the Amex was shocked to see the effort trickle into the side netting.

Dominant, direct and organised; there was not a single weakness in the Seagulls' first half performance.

Leeds boss Gary Monk will have no doubt demanded more attacking threat from his side during his half-time team talk, but unsurprisingly, it was Brighton who came charging out of the blocks at the start of the second half. After a swarm of blue and white shirts stormed forward, Murphy unleashed an effort from 20 yards that forced Green into a low diving save.

In the 65th minute Hughton was forced into a substitute after Murphy picked up an injury on his ankle, but his replacement saw the entirety of the Amex rise to their feet for the return of Solly March - a player who hasn't featured at home for Brighton in over a year due to injury.

Moments later, the Seagulls fans once again leaped to their feet, only this time they believed that it was for their second goal of the game. The celebrations were short lived however as Shane Duffy’s tap in was correctly disallowed for being offside.

But in the 81st minute, the home fans could finally celebrate their second goal of the evening. With thanks to Leeds United captain Kyle Bartley tugging on the shirt of Lewis Dunk, Brighton were awarded another penalty and Hemed made no mistake in putting it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion will now turn their attention to their clash with Blackburn Rovers this Tuesday.

Brighton: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Norwood, Murphy (March 65); Baldock, Murray (Hemed 77).

Leeds:Green, Ayling, Bartley, Roofe, Wood, Doukara (Dallas), Jansson (Cooper 88),Taylor, Phillips, Sacko (Grimes 45), Vieira.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!