Bumper Bank Holiday of football action

A bumper Bank Holiday of football lies in store today (Monday).

The area's four highest ranked clubs are all in action, with three matches this morning and one this afternoon.

Hastings United will seek to continue their unbeaten start in Ryman Football League Division One South when they host East Grinstead Town.

The U's have picked up five points from their opening three league matches and came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in an incredible game away to Chipstead on Saturday thanks to a Jay May hat-trick.

Frannie Collin may make his first start for United against a Grinstead side still searching for its first point. Steve Watt could also return for a match which will kick-off at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Little Common will play their first home fixture of the season as they entertain Seaford Town in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Common won 2-1 at Selsey on Saturday to make it six points from a possible nine so far, while Seaford have lost both of their opening two league games 1-0.

In the same division, a fascinating contest lies in store as Bexhill United face Langney Wanderers at Eastbourne United AFC.

Bexhill have won their last three league encounters to sit second in the fledgling table, while Langney have also started well with six points from a possible nine.

Bexhill are hoping Connor Robertson and Zak Olujobi will return after sitting out Saturday's 3-1 win away to St Francis Rangers because of illness.

Westfield will seek to preserve their unbeaten record in Southern Combination League Division Two as they head to Rottingdean Village.

The Westies have won two and drawn one of their three games so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine. Rottingdean have won two and lost one of their three.

Matt Dadswell and Sam Winter will miss out because of work, but Curtis Coombes is available to make his first appearance of the campaign.

The matches involving Common, Bexhill and Westfield will kick-off at 11am.

