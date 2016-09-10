Common and Bexhill set for FA Vase action

The footballers of Bexhill United and Little Common will be in FA Vase action today (Saturday).

Common will play their first ever home game in the prestigious national knockout competition against Erith Town. Kick-off at the Recreaton Ground is 3pm.

Bexhill were drawn at home to Holmesdale, but the match has been switched to their opponents’ ground in Bromley as The Polegrove is still in the hands of Bexhill Cricket Club. The tie will be played to a finish today.

Common play a level below their opponents, but they are the leading scorers in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One and Erith are bottom of the Southern Counties East League Premier Division.

“It’s a difficult game because we’re playing a team we don’t know anything about and they’re from the league above, but towards the bottom,” said Common player-manager Russell Eldridge.

“We’re going into the game fancying our chances, like we do any other game, and being at home we’ve got to use that to our advantage.

Billy Trickett attacks a bouncing ball during Bexhill United's 0-0 draw away to Selsey last weekend. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

“We’re four unbeaten now and we’ve won three of those games so we’re in good form and I’m happy with the way that we’re progressing.”

Defensive duo Anthony Cooper and Dan Cruikshank are rated 50-50 having missed the midweek win over Steyning Town through injury, and Cam Burgon is back from holiday.

Bexhill’s game looks a tight one on paper. Bexhill have picked up 10 points from six games in Southern Combination League Division One, while Holmesdale have taken 14 from seven in Southern Counties East League Division One.

“We’ve had them watched twice in the last few weeks so we will know a bit about them,” said Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light. “It will be a tough game for us up there, but it’s a one-off cup game and anything can happen in those sort of ties. It would be lovely to get through a couple of rounds and get a home tie.”

Connor Robertson is on holiday, but Bexhill were this week in the process of completing the transfer of wide player Matthew Cunnington from Eastbourne Town. The Pirates, who have failed to score in their last two matches, have also issued a seven-day approach for an un-named forward.

