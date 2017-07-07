Search

Common to face landlords on FA Cup debut

Little Common, pictured here against Langney Wanderers last season, will face Eastbourne United AFC on their FA Cup debut. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

Little Common Football Club will make its Emirates FA Cup debut against the team it will groundshare with next season.

Today’s (Friday’s) draw for the world famous competition handed Common a home tie against Eastbourne United AFC in the extra preliminary round on Saturday August 5.

Common will play their home games at Eastbourne United’s ground, The Oval, during the 2017/18 campaign as their own home at Little Common Rec doesn’t meet the grading requirements for step six of the non-league pyramid.

The Commoners finished runners-up in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One last term with a century of league goals, while Eastbourne came seventh in the Premier Division.

The winners of the match will receive £1,500 and will be away to Chatham Town or Littlehampton Town in the preliminary round a fortnight later.

Common are one of 18 clubs from around the country who will be making their FA Cup debut next month. A total of 737 clubs have entered this season’s cup, with 370 of those starting their campaign on August 5 when 185 extra preliminary round ties will be played across the country.

Common will be away to Combined Counties League Premier Division outfit Walton & Hersham, meanwhile, in first round qualifying for the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday September 9.

The winners will earn £550 and a trip to Sporting Club Thamesmead in second round qualifying two weeks later.

Common’s neighbours Bexhill United have a bye through to second round qualifying, in which they will be away to Gravesham Borough or Cobham.