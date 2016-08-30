Commoners hit back to draw home opener

Little Common's footballers twice came from behind to earn a point in their opening home game of the season.

Dave Ammoun and Lewis Hole netted in either half as Common drew 2-2 against Seaford Town in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One yesterday (Monday).

And while a draw was probably a fair result, Common had the chances to have clinched their second victory in three days, notably a missed first half penalty.

On a sunny and hot morning at the Rec, Seaford almost took an early lead when a header at a corner was brilliantly cleared of the line by Luke Curteis.

The visitors did open the scoring, however, in the 11th minute. Connor Jones got the better of Curteis and rolled the ball past Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell.

Jones headed over before Common equalised with their first real chance in the 24th minute. Russell Eldridge's free kick from the left touchline was only half cleared and Jake Sherwood played a lovely little pass for Ammoun to drive into the far bottom corner.

Little Common midfielder Cam Burgon in possession. Picture by Simon Newstead

After Joey Pout blasted wastefully wide of Common's near post from an inviting position, Common had a glorious chance to hit the front in the 29th minute. Jamie Crone was tripped by Seaford defender Nathan Bowen inside the box, but Eldridge rolled the resulting penalty wide of the right-hand post.

Common's player-manager later hit the base of the post with a free kick from just outside the box and, on the stroke of half time, delivered a corner which was headed wide of the far post by Sherwood.

Following a stop-start to the second period, Common had a bit of a let-off when Jones went clear through the inside left-channel but elected to pass rather than shoot and Dan Cruikshank cleared.

But Seaford retook the lead in the 63rd minute. Beckham Pout squared from the left-hand side of the box and Michael Lloyd had time to take a touch before driving low past Cruttwell with his left foot.

Little Common full-back Luke Curteis gets stuck in to a tackle. Picture by Simon Newstead

Common were only behind for four minutes, though. An Eldridge free kick from the right ping-ponged around in the box and Hole poked home his fifth of the season.

The Commoners carved out three pretty decent chances thereafter as they searched for a winner, but failed to hit the target with any of them.

New father Crone blasted over following a good pass from Hole, who then shot wide of the near post with the goalkeeper to beat after a great ball from Anthony Cooper. Towards the end, a good cross from the right by Rosh Wells was headed over by an unmarked Hole.

Common: Cruttwell, Cooper, Curteis, Eldridge, Ammoun, Cruikshank, Crone, Sherwood (Bristow 68), Hole, Saville (Denny 80), Burgon (Wells 68). Subs not used: Aston, Foster.

