Ellis double puts Common through

Little Common Football Club made it back-to-back wins and clean sheets with a 2-0 victory at home to Langney Wanderers tonight (Tuesday).

Sam Ellis struck at the end of either half to put Common through to round three of the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League’s Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Both sides had an early opening in a hard-fought all-Division One contest. Wayne Wilkinson knocked the ball past Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell only for Louis Walker to clear from near the goal-line. Seconds later at the other end, Ellis went clean through but saw his shot saved by Langney goalkeeper Adam Sargent.

Chances were in fairly short supply during the rest of a first half in which there was little between the teams. Langney forward Rhys White looked to be in on goal, but a heavy touch took the ball through to Cruttwell.

Common made the breakthrough with the final act of the opening period. Wes Tate’s cross from the right towards Jamie Crone dropped to Ellis, who drove a good finish past Sargent.

There was more goalmouth incident during a very watchable second half. Crone’s cross-shot was saved by the feet of Sargent, while at the other end, White’s deflected effort following a long throw went just wide.

Common left-back Dom Bristow tries to turn away from Langney midfielder Sammy Bunn.

Langney squandered a clearcut opening in the 54th minute. White delivered an inviting cross from the right, but half time substitute Paul Rogers skied his close range finish.

Crone was denied by Sargent after good build-up play by Ellis and Lewis Hole, who not long afterwards hooked the ball wide of the far post from Adam Smith’s centre.

Langney twice went close in less than a minute. Gary Ingram’s dangerous ball across goal lacked a decisive touch and seconds later a Rogers shot from inside the box was well pushed round the post by Cruttwell low to his left.

Common looked pretty comfortable during the final 20 minutes, though, and threatened a second goal as they played some good football.

Common celebrate Sam Ellis's opening goal on the stroke of half time.

Ellis was thwarted by Sargent at the end of a surging run and Crone struck the outside of the near post from the tightest of angles having turned his man superbly near the byeline.

White’s shot-on-the-turn from the edge of the box went straight into the arms of Cruttwell moments before Common did grab a second goal in the 88th minute. Ellis got away down the left before placing a lovely angled finish into the far top corner.

Common, who picked up two yellow cards to Langney’s six, have another home tie, against AFC Uckfield Town, in the last 16. Uckfield booked their place with a 2-0 win at home to fellow Premier Division club Eastbourne Town.

Common: Cruttwell, Lusted, Bristow, Ward, Walker, Eldridge, Smith (Bachellier 89), Tate, Hole (Wells 89), Crone (Saville 82), Ellis. Sub not used: McEniry.