Ex Arsenal striker Henry has backed Murray as key to Albion’s promotion bid

Legendary former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has backed Glenn Murray as the key man in Brighton & Hove Albion’s promotion bid.

The now full-time Albion striker has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances since his loan arrival from the AFC Bourmemouth last July.

The firm fans’ favourite made a permanent switch back to the Seagulls on transfer deadline day in a two-and-a-half-year deal reportedly worth £3million.

Murray, 33, first joined Albion back in 2007, scoring 56 goals in a spell which saw the South Coast side win League One.

A switch to Albion’s big rivals Crystal Palace followed, where he fired 47 goals as they were promoted to the Premier League.

That form and accomplishment has record breaker Henry purring and he believes Murray is crucial to the Seagulls bid to reach the top flight.

He said: “I have seen Brighton play this season so many times and obviously it goes without saying that he needs to stay for them to go up.

“They are in a nice situation right now in the Championship and I think it was important for him to stay, he will score you goals.

“He did that also for Palace in the Premier League. I am actually not surprised, this was the guy they had to keep in order for them to go up. I do not want to jinx it for them, but they should be ok this year.

“You have to give the coach a lot of credit, especially after the way they lost (missed out on promotion last year). To be able to come back and have a better season, it’s credit to the coach.”