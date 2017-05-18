FA Cup hero to rejoin Hastings

Lee Carey is set to return to Hastings United Football Club as part of new manager Adam Hinshelwood’s backroom staff.

Carey, 29, captained United during their run to the FA Cup third round in 2012/13, memorably scoring a penalty in the second round replay against Harrogate Town.

He spent the 2016/17 season alongside another of United’s FA Cup heroes, Zac Attwood, at Crowborough Athletic, but will join Chris Agutter, from the club’s academy set-up, alongside Hinshelwood in the dugout.

Hinshelwood described Carey, who was at Brighton & Hove Albion in his youth and has also played for Tonbridge Angels, Worthing and Lewes, as a close friend and said he will play ‘as and when needed’.

One of Hinshelwood’s first tasks is to speak with the existing players and discussions are already underway.

“I wanted to make that a priority,” continued Hinshelwood, who once played in the same school team as United midfielder Matt Bodkin. “I’ve had some really positive chats so far and I want to meet them at some point this week as well.

“We’ve already got the nucleus of a squad to be competing where we want to be and then we’ll be looking at good players that we need, local players ideally. We’ll see what lads we have in the academy that can push on as well.”

One member of the 2016/17 squad that appears to have moved on, however, is Lenny Pidgeley.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has joined Margate on a year’s deal, according to Margate’s website. Margate, of course, are managed by former United assistant boss Steve Watt.

