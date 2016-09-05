FA Cup second qualifying round draw is made

Sussex teams have discovered who they will face in the next round of the FA Cup.

Today’s draw for the second qualifying round saw Saturday’s winners go into hat with, among others, teams from National League South.

Eastbourne Boro, entering the competition at this stage, will host Ryman premier side Met Police.

Whitehawk will be involved in an all-National South clash away to East Thurrock.

Bognor, flying high in the Ryman premier, will go to Billericay – where they have already won in the league this season.

Hastings, of Ryman one south, will be away to Barton Rovers, who play in division one central of the Southern League.

Another Ryman premier team, Burgess Hill, will go to Kempson Rovers, who are from the same division as Barton.

Whoever wins tonight’s (Monday) Carshalton-Worthing replay will travel to Southern League premier side Hayes and Yeading next.

The winner of Wednesday’s replay between Sevenoaks and Lewes and will host Chesham United.

The second qualifying round takes place on the weekend of September 17 and 18, with most games on the Saturday.

