Final game win seals top six finish

A brace of fabulous goals from Sam Ellis ensured Westfield’s footballers ended their league campaign with a victory.

The 2-0 victory away to Roffey on Saturday meant that Westfield finished above their opponents and made Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two’s top six.

A somewhat depleted Westfield side was competitive during a goalless first half before producing a very good display during the second period to pick up the points.

Ellis opened the scoring with a brilliant individual goal, picking the ball up on halfway and beating three players on a run down the left before finding the bottom corner of the net.

“Once he gets on a run, it’s so difficult to stop him,” said Westfield manager Jack Stapley. “He’s a real powerhouse of a forward and he’s added goals to his game in the second half of the season - and really good goals as well.”

His second wasn’t bad either. Ellis got on the end of a long ball forward and unleashed a shot on the turn from 25 yards which went in off the far post.

Besides the goals, Martyn Durrant headed against the post at a corner and Andy Bull pulled off two or three very good saves at the other end.

“It was nice to finish the season with a win,” added Stapley. “I suppose I’m slightly disappointed with the league position - I probably would’ve expected us to be top three - but the cup took over from the league in the second half of the season (Westfield reached the league cup final).

“We’ve taken a massive step forward this year. We’ve tried to play football and we’ve scored some fantastic goals. Defensively we’ve been much better as well.”

Westfield: Bull; McGurk, Durrant, Ugbene, Gravett (Stapley); Collins, Hurst, Winter, Ward, Harffey; Ellis.

